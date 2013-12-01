BMX Bandit

Offline



Posts: 14





Posts: 14 Message For The Owner OF Red Roar. « on: Yesterday at 03:29:52 PM »



The day I told you to remove me from the forum, you doing as I requested was the best for business.



Spit for Spat has ensued since you "tried" to get me banned from here with your reveal on your site(before you removed the thread), and yeah I've got under your skin, but I will say one thing, I wish your forum all the best, after all, it was me that built your members list up from the very start



I told JT that I would never return, though he was trying his best to convince me, not because of you, more because I'm bored of message board life. I was bored to tears of hearing about FMTTM and Nicholls, granted I know your reasoning for the hatred of Nicholls and I would be exactly the same if it were me, but you were becoming relentless., you know, how the stand in mod was about Boris...





I've found a great tool in iOS that has now enabled me to block myself from accessing sites and apps, so from today, access to Red Roar is now blocked on all platforms, and fmttm(not that I read that shite anyway).



All in all, I wish you luck.





UTB Kenny, while I admit I've been a bit OTT with you, it simply started out as me winding you up, but as I know your weakness, hot headed as fuck, I played on it.The day I told you to remove me from the forum, you doing as I requested was the best for business.Spit for Spat has ensued since you "tried" to get me banned from here with your reveal on your site(before you removed the thread), and yeah I've got under your skin, but I will say one thing, I wish your forum all the best, after all, it was me that built your members list up from the very startI told JT that I would never return, though he was trying his best to convince me, not because of you, more because I'm bored of message board life. I was bored to tears of hearing about FMTTM and Nicholls, granted I know your reasoning for the hatred of Nicholls and I would be exactly the same if it were me, but you were becoming relentless., you know, how the stand in mod was about Boris...I've found a great tool in iOS that has now enabled me to block myself from accessing sites and apps, so from today, access to Red Roar is now blocked on all platforms, and fmttm(not that I read that shite anyway).All in all, I wish you luck.UTB Logged