July 25, 2022, 11:25:58 PM
Author Topic: Message For The Owner OF Red Roar.  (Read 427 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Yesterday at 03:29:52 PM »
Kenny, while I admit I've been a bit OTT with you, it simply started out as me winding you up, but as I know your weakness, hot headed as fuck, I played on it.

The day I told you to remove me from the forum, you doing as I requested was the best for business.

Spit for Spat has ensued since you "tried" to get me banned from here with your reveal on your site(before you removed the thread), and yeah I've got under your skin, but I will say one thing, I wish your forum all the best, after all, it was me that built your members list up from the very start  monkey

I told JT that I would never return, though he was trying his best to convince me, not because of you, more because I'm bored of message board life.  I was bored to tears of hearing about FMTTM and Nicholls, granted I know your reasoning for the hatred of Nicholls and I would be exactly the same if it were me, but you were becoming relentless., you know, how the stand in mod was about Boris...


I've found a great tool in iOS that has now enabled me to block myself from accessing sites and apps, so from today, access to Red Roar is now blocked on all platforms, and fmttm(not that I read that shite anyway).

All in all, I wish you luck.


UTB
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:02:06 PM »
And now, it's time for me to vacate the COB building and pop it on the block list.

I only came back over here to wind up Ken, it worked, but as I've said previously, I am bored of message boards, and one thing is certain, we cannot turn back time to when COB was the king of the crack!!All those posters have gone, Ponce, Capio, Madmick(who was round my house this morning and still reads cob frequently), Mido, Pile, Dicky2006 etc.  I'd suggest they grew out of posting on message boards.

Look at Liddle Towers for instance, been playing the same character for 15, 16 years, and at almost 60 years old, still playing the "message board hooli". He was a good a good turn, but been on far too long.


Headset, keep trying to get in the backdoor of RR, Ken has a big fuck off padlock and he ain't afraid to use it.

Bernie, keep supporting Steve and the board, but quit apologising for words that in all honesty, weren't that bad, but wound up the woke lefties, which lead to your hiding for 6 months and Steve completely wiping the board of all posts.

The rest of you, Red Roar isn't what people like Matty make it out to be. The only way to find out is to see for yourself......


Maybe an amalgamation of Boards could be a good solution, Red Boro.....


Let's hope that in the near future FMTTM is wiped out, and all it's leftist fascists.





RIK MAYALL signing OFF.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:01 PM »
It's hard to imagine how seriously people take message boards, I'm aware of people using Facebook and gaining friends just to access photos so they can share them with idiots who will then put them on line. Strange world we live in
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:32:18 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:37:01 PM
It's hard to imagine how seriously people take message boards, I'm aware of people using Facebook and gaining friends just to access photos so they can share them with idiots who will then put them on line. Strange world we live in

Same here, they must have very empty and boring lives to care so much about online arguments etc.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:44:03 PM »
Where did it all go wrong ?  :pd:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:08:42 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 02:44:03 PM
Where did it all go wrong ?  :pd:


Indeed  :gaz: BLM
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Posts: 8 578

« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:51:53 PM »
Someone posting under BMX Bandit writes something like that and signs off as Rik Mayall. World is fucking mad  :alf:

Never change you bunch of utter fucking idiots  :pope2:
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:57:31 PM »
It was always going to end in tears  :alf:

 
