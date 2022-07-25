Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rwanda policy WORKS  (Read 135 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 10:58:43 AM »
Irish "Tea Shoppe" saying there has been a surge in people claiming asylum in Ireland since the introduction of the Rwanda policy in the UK.

Seems even the threat of it is sending them elsewhere.  :steptoe:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:29:56 PM »
Maybe they wanted the benefits of being in an EU nation with a decent economy! Tempted to join them!
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 PM »
The uk economy is very decent. You just need to open your eyes.
