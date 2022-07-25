Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 25, 2022, 02:39:24 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rwanda policy WORKS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Rwanda policy WORKS (Read 135 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 685
Rwanda policy WORKS
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:43 AM »
Irish "Tea Shoppe" saying there has been a surge in people claiming asylum in Ireland since the introduction of the Rwanda policy in the UK.
Seems even the threat of it is sending them elsewhere.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 538
Re: Rwanda policy WORKS
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:29:56 PM »
Maybe they wanted the benefits of being in an EU nation with a decent economy! Tempted to join them!
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 328
Re: Rwanda policy WORKS
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:12 PM »
The uk economy is very decent. You just need to open your eyes.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...