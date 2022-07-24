Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rwanda policy WORKS
Bernie
Rwanda policy WORKS
Today
at 10:58:43 AM »
Irish "Tea Shoppe" saying there has been a surge in people claiming asylum in Ireland since the introduction of the Rwanda policy in the UK.
Seems even the threat of it is sending them elsewhere.
