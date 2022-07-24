Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Rwanda policy WORKS
Irish "Tea Shoppe" saying there has been a surge in people claiming asylum in Ireland since the introduction of the Rwanda policy in the UK.

Seems even the threat of it is sending them elsewhere.  :steptoe:
