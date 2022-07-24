headset

Jurgen Klopp rules out more Liverpool incomings



I will back the reds as my premier league side - I just feel Man City will runaway with it leaving everyone fighting for 2nd spot.



Arsenal might be the top 6 surprise package - they gave Chelsea a good hiding last night - so they might be back into the right gear.



I think it will be a good strong top 6/8 clubs after last season's drop-off from the top 2 with as I say Man City a fair foot in front of the rest.



They might look to clean up on the trophy front going one step further than Liverpool did last year.





YNWA!



Man City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Spurs



My top 4





