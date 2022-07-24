Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jurgen Klopp rules out more Liverpool incomings  (Read 62 times)
gizboro68 and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
interesting for me they have a top side - I just somehow and say this as a 'red' see Man City as some kind of unstoppable machine now they've bagged Haarland.

I will back the reds as my premier league side - I just feel Man City will runaway with it leaving everyone fighting for 2nd spot.

Arsenal might be the top 6 surprise package - they gave Chelsea a good hiding last night - so they might be back into the right gear.

I think it will be a good strong top 6/8 clubs after last season's drop-off from the top 2 with as I say Man City a fair foot in front of the rest.

They might look to clean up on the trophy front going one step further than Liverpool did last year.


YNWA! monkey

Man City
Liverpool
Arsenal
Spurs

My top 4


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12657767/jurgen-klopp-rules-out-more-liverpool-incomings-unless-we-have-injuries-or-player-sales-we-have-our-squad
