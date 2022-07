headset

Offline



Posts: 5 503





Posts: 5 503 Police must put BBC chiefs in dock for Diana lies! « on: Today at 06:17:14 AM »



yes get them in court and then defund the BBC..



the think they are untouchable them





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11042559/Dramatic-intervention-Princess-Dianas-brother-directly-links-fatal-accident-Panorama.html says her brother Earl Spencer as he directly links her fatal accident to Panorama - and reveals just how Martin Bashir 'tricked him' into giving access to the Princess..yes get them in court and then defund the BBC..the think they are untouchable them Logged