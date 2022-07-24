Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
reports link him to boro along with other championship clubs in a laon move!

looking at the list you would fancy it to be us or WBA - unless it's all about game time when the likes of Boro or WBA might not fancy that type of contract - I'm not into must-play at all costs deals!

you earn your place for me.

I would have like.


I know Man Utd are shite but they are not that shite monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19296614/man-utd-hannibal-mejbri-transfer-loan-championship/
He's a bit of a mad dog  :meltdown:
its often said quality can sometimes come with a temperament

i agree a player is worthless if he is suspended all a time
can I claim ITK on this one!!! - should the sun talk shite according to some lefties - its all coming home to roost now lefties mcl - I've a feeling this one is going to happen - well done the sun reporters monkey
Didnt he get his hothead reputation because of one tackle vs Liverpool?
All this speculation and rumour. In reality the squad is lacking in two midfielders and three decent strikers. How did they manage to get into this predicament? Meanwhile Wilder continues to spout inarticulate gibberish.
Looks like that former Chelsea player with shit hair and tended to fuck up quite often .
Forgot his name
