headset

Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!



looking at the list you would fancy it to be us or WBA - unless it's all about game time when the likes of Boro or WBA might not fancy that type of contract - I'm not into must-play at all costs deals!



you earn your place for me.



I would have like.





I know Man Utd are shite but they are not that shite



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19296614/man-utd-hannibal-mejbri-transfer-loan-championship/

Gingerpig

He's a bit of a mad dog

headset

Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!

its often said quality can sometimes come with a temperament



i agree a player is worthless if he is suspended all a time

headset

Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!

- I've a feeling this one is going to happen - well done the sun reporters can I claim ITK on this one!!! - should the sun talk shite according to some lefties - its all coming home to roost now lefties- I've a feeling this one is going to happen - well done the sun reporters