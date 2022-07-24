Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 02, 2022, 04:42:50 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro! (Read 638 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 558
Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
«
on:
July 24, 2022, 06:06:24 AM »
reports link him to boro along with other championship clubs in a laon move!
looking at the list you would fancy it to be us or WBA - unless it's all about game time when the likes of Boro or WBA might not fancy that type of contract - I'm not into must-play at all costs deals!
you earn your place for me.
I would have like.
I know Man Utd are shite but they are not that shite
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19296614/man-utd-hannibal-mejbri-transfer-loan-championship/
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 088
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
«
Reply #1 on:
July 24, 2022, 09:03:40 AM »
Quote from: headset on July 24, 2022, 06:06:24 AM
reports link him to boro along with other championship clubs in a laon move!
looking at the list you would fancy it to be us or WBA - unless it's all about game time when the likes of Boro or WBA might not fancy that type of contract - I'm not into must-play at all costs deals!
you earn your place for me.
I would have like.
I know Man Utd are shite but they are not that shite
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19296614/man-utd-hannibal-mejbri-transfer-loan-championship/
He's a bit of a mad dog
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 558
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
«
Reply #2 on:
July 26, 2022, 05:55:16 AM »
its often said quality can sometimes come with a temperament
i agree a player is worthless if he is suspended all a time
«
Last Edit: July 26, 2022, 06:27:32 AM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 558
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
«
Reply #3 on:
July 30, 2022, 10:47:00 PM »
can I claim ITK on this one!!! - should the sun talk shite according to some lefties - its all coming home to roost now lefties
- I've a feeling this one is going to happen - well done the sun reporters
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 583
Crabamity
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
«
Reply #4 on:
July 31, 2022, 04:23:20 PM »
Didnt he get his hothead reputation because of one tackle vs Liverpool?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 652
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:07 PM »
All this speculation and rumour. In reality the squad is lacking in two midfielders and three decent strikers. How did they manage to get into this predicament? Meanwhile Wilder continues to spout inarticulate gibberish.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 925
Superstar
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:31:10 PM »
Looks like that former Chelsea player with shit hair and tended to fuck up quite often .
Forgot his name
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...