July 31, 2022, 11:13:17 PM
Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
Author
Topic: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro! (Read 495 times)
headset
Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
July 24, 2022, 06:06:24 AM »
reports link him to boro along with other championship clubs in a laon move!
looking at the list you would fancy it to be us or WBA - unless it's all about game time when the likes of Boro or WBA might not fancy that type of contract - I'm not into must-play at all costs deals!
you earn your place for me.
I would have like.
I know Man Utd are shite but they are not that shite
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19296614/man-utd-hannibal-mejbri-transfer-loan-championship/
Gingerpig
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
July 24, 2022, 09:03:40 AM »
Quote from: headset on July 24, 2022, 06:06:24 AM
reports link him to boro along with other championship clubs in a laon move!
looking at the list you would fancy it to be us or WBA - unless it's all about game time when the likes of Boro or WBA might not fancy that type of contract - I'm not into must-play at all costs deals!
you earn your place for me.
I would have like.
I know Man Utd are shite but they are not that shite
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19296614/man-utd-hannibal-mejbri-transfer-loan-championship/
He's a bit of a mad dog
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
July 26, 2022, 05:55:16 AM »
its often said quality can sometimes come with a temperament
i agree a player is worthless if he is suspended all a time
headset
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
Yesterday
at 10:47:00 PM »
can I claim ITK on this one!!! - should the sun talk shite according to some lefties - its all coming home to roost now lefties
- I've a feeling this one is going to happen - well done the sun reporters
calamity
Re: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!
Today
at 04:23:20 PM »
Didnt he get his hothead reputation because of one tackle vs Liverpool?
