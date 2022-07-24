Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Man Utd hothead Hannibal Mejbri to Boro!  (Read 495 times)
headset
reports link him to boro along with other championship clubs in a laon move!

looking at the list you would fancy it to be us or WBA - unless it's all about game time when the likes of Boro or WBA might not fancy that type of contract - I'm not into must-play at all costs deals!

you earn your place for me.

I would have like.


I know Man Utd are shite but they are not that shite monkey

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19296614/man-utd-hannibal-mejbri-transfer-loan-championship/
Gingerpig
He's a bit of a mad dog  :meltdown:
headset
its often said quality can sometimes come with a temperament

i agree a player is worthless if he is suspended all a time
headset
can I claim ITK on this one!!! - should the sun talk shite according to some lefties - its all coming home to roost now lefties mcl - I've a feeling this one is going to happen - well done the sun reporters monkey
calamity
Didnt he get his hothead reputation because of one tackle vs Liverpool?
