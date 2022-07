headset

« on: Today at 05:58:52 AM »



a sad but inspiring story -



It's never nice to see or hear about kids getting these dreadful types of diseases in life.



it's tough when you see young adults ill - but when you see young kids going through a tough ride it does pull on the heartstrings.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19295430/football-teacher-career-championship-son-cancer-treatment/

