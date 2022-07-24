headset

both rising stars - might not be everyone's cup of tea - not all scousers are



my tip is they will go far in the fight game.



paddy gives out a message about male suicide which i hope travels far - you read too much about suicide these days - speak up and talk like paddy says! -



Good wins for him and meatball - i love that name





https://www.skysports.com/mma/news/19828/12657911/ufc-london-paddy-pimblett-beats-jordan-leavitt-via-submission-after-molly-mccann-records-first-round-tko