aka the baddy and meatball - both clinched victories last night in the UFC held in England.
both rising stars - might not be everyone's cup of tea - not all scousers are
my tip is they will go far in the fight game.
paddy gives out a message about male suicide which i hope travels far - you read too much about suicide these days - speak up and talk like paddy says! -
Good wins for him and meatball - i love that name https://www.skysports.com/mma/news/19828/12657911/ufc-london-paddy-pimblett-beats-jordan-leavitt-via-submission-after-molly-mccann-records-first-round-tko