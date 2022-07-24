Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Paddy Pimblett & Molly McCann
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 05:52:31 AM »
aka the baddy and meatball - both clinched victories last night in the UFC held in England.

both rising stars - might not be everyone's cup of tea  - not all scousers are

my tip is they will go far in the fight game.

paddy gives out a message about male suicide which i hope travels far - you read too much about suicide these days - speak up and talk like paddy says! -

Good wins for him and meatball - i love that name monkey


https://www.skysports.com/mma/news/19828/12657911/ufc-london-paddy-pimblett-beats-jordan-leavitt-via-submission-after-molly-mccann-records-first-round-tko
