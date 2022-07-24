headset

i will stop the boats - Rishi Sunaks 10 point plan!



it needs sorting.



it is dangerous for all - illegal travel crossing - more so when money is tight amongst some folk in the UK due to the cost of living rise's.



I ain't no expert - so no doubt he slows down the process for those using the correct route into the country/system



labour claim foodbanks are at a high - well if so what on earth are we doing letting in extra bodies to feed and house at the tax payers cost - even the most loyal labour fan would have agree with me on that one



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19297464/rishi-sunak-vows-tough-immigration/





