i will stop the boats - Rishi Sunaks 10 point plan!
headset
« on: Today at 05:27:59 AM »
Rishi Sunak vows to get tough on immigration and says UK border system is broken

it needs sorting.

it is dangerous for all - illegal travel crossing - more so when money is tight amongst some folk in the UK due to the cost of living rise's.

I ain't no expert - so no doubt he slows down the process for those using the correct route into the country/system

labour claim foodbanks are at a high - well if so what on earth are we doing letting in extra bodies to feed and house at the tax payers cost - even the most loyal labour fan would have agree with me on that one

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19297464/rishi-sunak-vows-tough-immigration/
