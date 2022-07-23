kippers

France « on: July 23, 2022, 03:34:17 PM » Why does any fucker want to go there, when it appears their sole aim in life is to give Brits a hard time. Fucking useless they are. Look at the state of the queues to cross the channel!!

"They need to do extra checks because of Brexit" like bloody what???



Fair enough if you are travelling straight through. Logged

headset
Re: France « Reply #1 on: July 24, 2022, 06:11:33 AM » That's the toads for you... the

Squarewheelbike
Re: France « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:02:24 PM » it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!

Bill Buxton
Re: France « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM » If you are daft enough to head for France via Dover at the beginning of the school holidays then so be it.

kippers
Re: France « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:09:17 PM »



Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help. No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help. Logged

MF(c) DOOM
Re: France « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:33:51 PM »



No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS

calamity
Re: France « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:48:57 PM » I travel a lot on a British passport, all over Europe, and into various other countries worldwide. There is no other country that behaves in the manner in which the French do. Its petty, nothing more nothing less. Even the Argentinians dislike us less and behave better. At the end of the day it is bad business at the very least.

Tom_Trinder
Re: France « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:37:02 PM » Have the French ever made anything easy for the English?

Just asking.



Just asking. Logged

Bud Wiser
Re: France « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 PM »



So does "they" include you or are you just making assumptions? The primary reason I voted leave was because the UK was putting vastly more in than was getting in return - so for that alone its quite understandable why the French (in particular their less subsidised farmers) dislike us.

And of course the added bonus of leaving the EU is that even after six years the kind of people in life I despise are still frothing from every orifice about it. So does "they" include you or are you just making assumptions? The primary reason I voted leave was because the UK was putting vastly more in than was getting in return - so for that alone its quite understandable why the French (in particular their less subsidised farmers) dislike us.And of course the added bonus of leaving the EU is that even after six years the kind of people in life I despise are still frothing from every orifice about it. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Bill Buxton
Re: France « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 PM » The problems at Dover are caused by hordes of teachers going to spend their SIX week holiday in France.

MF(c) DOOM
Re: France « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:50:38 PM »



So does "they" include you or are you just making assumptions? The primary reason I voted leave was because the UK was putting vastly more in than was getting in return - so for that alone its quite understandable why the French (in particular their less subsidised farmers) dislike us.And of course the added bonus of leaving the EU is that even after six years the kind of people in life I despise are still frothing from every orifice about it.

Leaving the EU meant losing freedom of movement, That freedom of movement was a key driver for leaving the EU, hence the talk nearly always ended up with immigration. Regardless though, leaving the EU and maintaining freedom of movement was never on offer and never wanted by the UK, the hard Brexit option was cheered on by Brexiteers



Now the same people are bleating that EU countries are applying the rules we asked for! We are embarrassing ourselves and Europeans must be completely bewildered by us.



The CEO of the Port of Dover said years ago that delays at the port would now be routine because of Brexit, Before, when we were part of the EU, you could just flash your passport. But the rules of being a 3rd party country mean the passport has to be checked and stamped, they have to check that you haven't exceeded your permitted nr of visits to EU countries or permitted duration of stay, they need to check you have a return ticket, they are supposed to check you have sufficient fund for your stay. None of this we had to do when we had freedom of movement.



Just like the NI Protocol, these are rules and mechanisms that we came up with and signed up - now we are moaning and blaming other countries for a mess of our own making



Leaving the EU meant losing freedom of movement, That freedom of movement was a key driver for leaving the EU, hence the talk nearly always ended up with immigration. Regardless though, leaving the EU and maintaining freedom of movement was never on offer and never wanted by the UK, the hard Brexit option was cheered on by BrexiteersNow the same people are bleating that EU countries are applying the rules we asked for! We are embarrassing ourselves and Europeans must be completely bewildered by us.The CEO of the Port of Dover said years ago that delays at the port would now be routine because of Brexit, Before, when we were part of the EU, you could just flash your passport. But the rules of being a 3rd party country mean the passport has to be checked and stamped, they have to check that you haven't exceeded your permitted nr of visits to EU countries or permitted duration of stay, they need to check you have a return ticket, they are supposed to check you have sufficient fund for your stay. None of this we had to do when we had freedom of movement.Just like the NI Protocol, these are rules and mechanisms that we came up with and signed up - now we are moaning and blaming other countries for a mess of our own making Logged

calamity
Re: France « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:56:38 PM »



The problems mainly exist because people want them to, for whatever reason. Brexit is a convenient excuse and a broken record now. There were millions of pounds spent on giving the French what they need this side of the channel and they cant even do the minimum and staff it properly. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the behaviour of the French in this, and many other things, does not help the situation. You may argue they have no incentive since the UK left the EU, but I guarantee they dont want to give up the tourist traffic at the very least.

There is no other ferry terminal suffering these issues. Dover has been a problem for as long as I remember and now it is worse.



There is no other ferry terminal suffering these issues. Dover has been a problem for as long as I remember and now it is worse. The problems mainly exist because people want them to, for whatever reason. Brexit is a convenient excuse and a broken record now. There were millions of pounds spent on giving the French what they need this side of the channel and they cant even do the minimum and staff it properly. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the behaviour of the French in this, and many other things, does not help the situation. You may argue they have no incentive since the UK left the EU, but I guarantee they dont want to give up the tourist traffic at the very least.There is no other ferry terminal suffering these issues. Dover has been a problem for as long as I remember and now it is worse. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: France « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:16:02 AM »



Bang on. WE voted for this. WE got it. Quick, blame the French. Couldn't make the fucker up.

Snoozy
Re: France « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:31:11 AM » Fucking hate the French. But I hate poisonous bitter remainers even more

Posts: 17 777 Re: France « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:34:01 AM » our democratic vote.



It's France's fault



If it wasn't for us they'd all be speaking German etc etc etc Just putting folk right who are blaming the French for the results ofdemocratic vote.It's France's faultIf it wasn't for us they'd all be speaking German etc etc etc Logged

Posts: 3 331 Re: France « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:10:46 PM » So, just to get things straight, uk citizens arent allowed to cross the sea without extreme examination......because we left the EU. Is that right?



and if the French border patrol cant be arsed to show up on the busiest morning of the year.....then that's ok too? « Last Edit: Today at 12:12:32 PM by kippers » Logged