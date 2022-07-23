|
MF(c) DOOM
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!
No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.
This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.
Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.
No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS
Bud Wiser
So does "they" include you or are you just making assumptions? The primary reason I voted leave was because the UK was putting vastly more in than was getting in return - so for that alone its quite understandable why the French (in particular their less subsidised farmers) dislike us.
And of course the added bonus of leaving the EU is that even after six years the kind of people in life I despise are still frothing from every orifice about it.
MF(c) DOOM
Leaving the EU meant losing freedom of movement, That freedom of movement was a key driver for leaving the EU, hence the talk nearly always ended up with immigration. Regardless though, leaving the EU and maintaining freedom of movement was never on offer and never wanted by the UK, the hard Brexit option was cheered on by Brexiteers
Now the same people are bleating that EU countries are applying the rules we asked for! We are embarrassing ourselves and Europeans must be completely bewildered by us.
The CEO of the Port of Dover said years ago that delays at the port would now be routine because of Brexit, Before, when we were part of the EU, you could just flash your passport. But the rules of being a 3rd party country mean the passport has to be checked and stamped, they have to check that you haven't exceeded your permitted nr of visits to EU countries or permitted duration of stay, they need to check you have a return ticket, they are supposed to check you have sufficient fund for your stay. None of this we had to do when we had freedom of movement.
Just like the NI Protocol, these are rules and mechanisms that we came up with and signed up - now we are moaning and blaming other countries for a mess of our own making
calamity
Leaving the EU meant losing freedom of movement, That freedom of movement was a key driver for leaving the EU, hence the talk nearly always ended up with immigration. Regardless though, leaving the EU and maintaining freedom of movement was never on offer and never wanted by the UK, the hard Brexit option was cheered on by Brexiteers
Now the same people are bleating that EU countries are applying the rules we asked for! We are embarrassing ourselves and Europeans must be completely bewildered by us.
The CEO of the Port of Dover said years ago that delays at the port would now be routine because of Brexit, Before, when we were part of the EU, you could just flash your passport. But the rules of being a 3rd party country mean the passport has to be checked and stamped, they have to check that you haven't exceeded your permitted nr of visits to EU countries or permitted duration of stay, they need to check you have a return ticket, they are supposed to check you have sufficient fund for your stay. None of this we had to do when we had freedom of movement.
Just like the NI Protocol, these are rules and mechanisms that we came up with and signed up - now we are moaning and blaming other countries for a mess of our own making
The problems mainly exist because people want them to, for whatever reason. Brexit is a convenient excuse and a broken record now. There were millions of pounds spent on giving the French what they need this side of the channel and they cant even do the minimum and staff it properly. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the behaviour of the French in this, and many other things, does not help the situation. You may argue they have no incentive since the UK left the EU, but I guarantee they dont want to give up the tourist traffic at the very least.
There is no other ferry terminal suffering these issues. Dover has been a problem for as long as I remember and now it is worse.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Leaving the EU meant losing freedom of movement, That freedom of movement was a key driver for leaving the EU, hence the talk nearly always ended up with immigration. Regardless though, leaving the EU and maintaining freedom of movement was never on offer and never wanted by the UK, the hard Brexit option was cheered on by Brexiteers
Now the same people are bleating that EU countries are applying the rules we asked for! We are embarrassing ourselves and Europeans must be completely bewildered by us.
The CEO of the Port of Dover said years ago that delays at the port would now be routine because of Brexit, Before, when we were part of the EU, you could just flash your passport. But the rules of being a 3rd party country mean the passport has to be checked and stamped, they have to check that you haven't exceeded your permitted nr of visits to EU countries or permitted duration of stay, they need to check you have a return ticket, they are supposed to check you have sufficient fund for your stay. None of this we had to do when we had freedom of movement.
Just like the NI Protocol, these are rules and mechanisms that we came up with and signed up - now we are moaning and blaming other countries for a mess of our own making
Bang on. WE voted for this. WE got it. Quick, blame the French. Couldn't make the fucker up.
