July 25, 2022, 11:25:39 PM
Author Topic: France  (Read 276 times)
kippers
« on: July 23, 2022, 03:34:17 PM »
Why does any fucker want to go there, when it appears their sole aim in life is to give Brits a hard time. Fucking useless they are. Look at the state of the queues to cross the channel!!
"They need to do extra checks because of Brexit"  like bloody what???

Fair enough if you are travelling straight through.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:11:33 AM »
That's the toads for you... the :wanker:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:02:24 PM »
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:10 PM »
If you are daft enough to head for France via Dover at the beginning of the school holidays then so be it.
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:09:17 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:02:24 PM
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!

No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.

This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.
Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:33:51 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 06:09:17 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:02:24 PM
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!

No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.

This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.
Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.

No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:48:57 PM »
I travel a lot on a British passport, all over Europe, and into various other countries worldwide. There is no other country that behaves in the manner in which the French do. Its petty, nothing more nothing less. Even the Argentinians dislike us less and behave better. At the end of the day it is bad business at the very least.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:37:02 PM »
Have the French ever made anything easy for the English?

Just asking.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:23:13 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 06:33:51 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 06:09:17 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:02:24 PM
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!

No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.

This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.
Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.

No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS

So does "they" include you or are you just making assumptions? The primary reason I voted leave was because the UK was putting vastly more in than was getting in return - so for that alone its quite understandable why the French (in particular their less subsidised farmers) dislike us.
And of course the added bonus of leaving the EU is that even after six years the kind of people in life I despise are still frothing from every orifice about it.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:30:18 PM »
The problems at Dover are caused by hordes of teachers going to spend their SIX week holiday in France.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:50:38 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 10:23:13 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 06:33:51 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 06:09:17 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:02:24 PM
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!

No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.

This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.
Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.

No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS

So does "they" include you or are you just making assumptions? The primary reason I voted leave was because the UK was putting vastly more in than was getting in return - so for that alone its quite understandable why the French (in particular their less subsidised farmers) dislike us.
And of course the added bonus of leaving the EU is that even after six years the kind of people in life I despise are still frothing from every orifice about it.

Leaving the EU meant losing freedom of movement, That freedom of movement was a key driver for leaving the EU, hence the talk nearly always ended up with immigration.  Regardless though, leaving the EU and maintaining freedom of movement was never on offer and never wanted by the UK, the hard Brexit option was cheered on by Brexiteers

Now the same people are bleating that EU countries are applying the rules we asked for! We are embarrassing ourselves and Europeans must be completely bewildered by us.

The CEO of the Port of Dover said years ago that delays at the port would now be routine because of Brexit, Before, when we were part of the EU, you could just flash your passport. But the rules of being a 3rd party country mean the passport has to be checked and stamped, they have to check that you haven't exceeded your permitted nr of visits to EU countries or permitted duration of stay, they need to check you have a return ticket, they are supposed to check you have sufficient fund for your stay. None of this we had to do when we had freedom of movement.

Just like the NI Protocol, these are rules and mechanisms that we came up with and signed up - now we are moaning and blaming other countries for a mess of our own making
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:56:38 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:50:38 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 10:23:13 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 06:33:51 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 06:09:17 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:02:24 PM
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!

No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.

This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.
Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.

No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS

So does "they" include you or are you just making assumptions? The primary reason I voted leave was because the UK was putting vastly more in than was getting in return - so for that alone its quite understandable why the French (in particular their less subsidised farmers) dislike us.
And of course the added bonus of leaving the EU is that even after six years the kind of people in life I despise are still frothing from every orifice about it.

Leaving the EU meant losing freedom of movement, That freedom of movement was a key driver for leaving the EU, hence the talk nearly always ended up with immigration.  Regardless though, leaving the EU and maintaining freedom of movement was never on offer and never wanted by the UK, the hard Brexit option was cheered on by Brexiteers

Now the same people are bleating that EU countries are applying the rules we asked for! We are embarrassing ourselves and Europeans must be completely bewildered by us.

The CEO of the Port of Dover said years ago that delays at the port would now be routine because of Brexit, Before, when we were part of the EU, you could just flash your passport. But the rules of being a 3rd party country mean the passport has to be checked and stamped, they have to check that you haven't exceeded your permitted nr of visits to EU countries or permitted duration of stay, they need to check you have a return ticket, they are supposed to check you have sufficient fund for your stay. None of this we had to do when we had freedom of movement.

Just like the NI Protocol, these are rules and mechanisms that we came up with and signed up - now we are moaning and blaming other countries for a mess of our own making



The problems mainly exist because people want them to, for whatever reason. Brexit is a convenient excuse and a broken record now. There were millions of pounds spent on giving the French what they need this side of the channel and they cant even do the minimum and staff it properly. Whether you agree with Brexit or not the behaviour of the French in this, and many other things, does not help the situation. You may argue they have no incentive since the UK left the EU, but I guarantee they dont want to give up the tourist traffic at the very least.

There is no other ferry terminal suffering these issues. Dover has been a problem for as long as I remember and now it is worse.
