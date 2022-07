kippers

Posts: 3 330 France « on: July 23, 2022, 03:34:17 PM » Why does any fucker want to go there, when it appears their sole aim in life is to give Brits a hard time. Fucking useless they are. Look at the state of the queues to cross the channel!!

"They need to do extra checks because of Brexit" like bloody what???



Fair enough if you are travelling straight through. Logged

headset

Posts: 5 501 Re: France « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:11:33 AM » That's the toads for you... the Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 541 Re: France « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:02:24 PM » it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this! Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 638 Re: France « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:10 PM » If you are daft enough to head for France via Dover at the beginning of the school holidays then so be it. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 330 Re: France « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:09:17 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:02:24 PM it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!



No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.



This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.

Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help. No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Quote from: kippers on Today at 06:09:17 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:02:24 PM it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!



No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.



This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.

Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.

No. They voted to end free movement of toe rags rocking up in the UK and to end the dominating rule of the EU.This is the frogs trying their very best to stick it to us again.Our own hopeless failure of authorities to organise things properly doesnt help.

No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS No. They voted to end free movement within the EU ...err ... full stop...so that means everyone. The deal was not end Free Movement one way but not the other FFS Logged