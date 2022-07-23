Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 25, 2022, 04:00:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: France  (Read 181 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 328


View Profile
« on: July 23, 2022, 03:34:17 PM »
Why does any fucker want to go there, when it appears their sole aim in life is to give Brits a hard time. Fucking useless they are. Look at the state of the queues to cross the channel!!
"They need to do extra checks because of Brexit"  like bloody what???

Fair enough if you are travelling straight through.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 501


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:11:33 AM »
That's the toads for you... the :wanker:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 540


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:02:24 PM »
it's what "the people" voted for, they wanted this!
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 638


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:10 PM »
If you are daft enough to head for France via Dover at the beginning of the school holidays then so be it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 