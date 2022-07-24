Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 24, 2022, 08:50:12 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
France
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: France (Read 64 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 327
France
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:34:17 PM »
Why does any fucker want to go there, when it appears their sole aim in life is to give Brits a hard time. Fucking useless they are. Look at the state of the queues to cross the channel!!
"They need to do extra checks because of Brexit" like bloody what???
Fair enough if you are travelling straight through.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 503
Re: France
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:11:33 AM »
That's the toads for you... the
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...