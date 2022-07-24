kippers

France « on: Yesterday at 03:34:17 PM » Why does any fucker want to go there, when it appears their sole aim in life is to give Brits a hard time. Fucking useless they are. Look at the state of the queues to cross the channel!!

"They need to do extra checks because of Brexit" like bloody what???



Fair enough if you are travelling straight through.