July 22, 2022, 11:05:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Good performance
Author
Topic: Good performance (Read 32 times)
Robbso
Good performance
Today
at 09:12:15 PM »
Tonight, if wilder can get 1 or 2 of the strikers he has bid for we will be there or thereabouts, friendly or not we did well.
