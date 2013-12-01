Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Middlesbrough V Olympique Marseille
headset
Yesterday at 06:42:48 AM
at the riverside tonight ....
apparently, a fun-filled evening starting before the game  - then the show pice itself kicks off at 7pm..

cheap as chips get yourself and the family down folks - a big outfit Marseille and will test Boro. Strikers or no strikers.. the new keeper will no doubt be put to the test..


anything but a hammering will be a good result for Boro..

remember it's only a friendly so don't wind yourself up too much at the result win or lose ...UTB

10k tickets already sold i am told!


.https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/family-fun-evening-for-riverside-friendly
Bernie
Yesterday at 09:46:29 AM
Looking forward to it. Tenner for me, fiver for the old fella.  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 11:19:11 AM
Looks like a decent crowd!
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Yesterday at 11:49:48 AM
Not bothering
Found out Bob and his Bitch are going
plazmuh
Yesterday at 10:10:59 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/match-report-boro-2-marseille-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwunXTfPHVg

 :like:
Billy Balfour
Yesterday at 11:54:36 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 10:10:59 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/match-report-boro-2-marseille-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwunXTfPHVg

 :like:

Cheers Plaz.
Hope you're feeling OK buddy. :like:
plazmuh
Today at 01:43:36 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/watch-ryan-giles-excited-for-the-season-ahead

 :like:
