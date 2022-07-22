headset

Middlesbrough V Olympique Marseille
on: Today at 06:42:48 AM

apparently, a fun-filled evening starting before the game - then the show pice itself kicks off at 7pm..



cheap as chips get yourself and the family down folks - a big outfit Marseille and will test Boro. Strikers or no strikers.. the new keeper will no doubt be put to the test..





anything but a hammering will be a good result for Boro..



remember it's only a friendly so don't wind yourself up too much at the result win or lose ...UTB



10k tickets already sold i am told!





