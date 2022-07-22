Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Middlesbrough V Olympique Marseille
headset
« on: Today at 06:42:48 AM »
at the riverside tonight ....
apparently, a fun-filled evening starting before the game  - then the show pice itself kicks off at 7pm..

cheap as chips get yourself and the family down folks - a big outfit Marseille and will test Boro. Strikers or no strikers.. the new keeper will no doubt be put to the test..


anything but a hammering will be a good result for Boro..

remember it's only a friendly so don't wind yourself up too much at the result win or lose ...UTB

10k tickets already sold i am told!


.https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/family-fun-evening-for-riverside-friendly
