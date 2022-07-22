headset

Im enjoying myself Jack Grealish defends Las Vegas party



I've got to agree with him - still only a young lad so should be allowed a party during the summer..



i would say he needs to keep out the papers for the wrong reasons during the season - a decent player with eyes on him both on and off the pitch - the media see him as a story in waiting off the field - he needs to lose that tag and, they will stop following him....



big season ahead for him at City and with England...



Party hard with the lads in the summer - stick going out with you missus during the season would be my advice to him









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19274585/jack-grealish-las-vegas-partying-man-city/

