Im enjoying myself Jack Grealish defends Las Vegas party
antics and says he is not only player to let his hair down..

I've got to agree with him  - still only a young lad so should be allowed a party during the summer..

i would say he needs to keep out the papers for the wrong reasons during the season - a decent player with eyes on him both on and off the pitch - the media see him as a story in waiting off the field - he needs to lose that tag and, they will stop following him....

big season ahead for him at City and with England...

Party hard with the lads in the summer - stick going out with you missus during the season would be my advice to him




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19274585/jack-grealish-las-vegas-partying-man-city/
