headset

Online



Posts: 5 492





Posts: 5 492 Ex-Man Utd star Ravel Morrison follows Wayne Rooney « on: Today at 06:16:31 AM »



for a supposedly talented lad and Roney will know more than me - i would now say he is one very lucky lad who keeps picking up the contracts - surely this is do or die in terms of his footballing career..





he's had more clubs than a prostitute has had cocks



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19277365/man-utd-ravel-morrison-wayne-rooney-dc-united-transfer/





now I know Rooney speaks highly of him - however from what I've seen of him when at boro - he is still lucky to be playing football professionally..for a supposedly talented lad and Roney will know more than me - i would now say he is one very lucky lad who keeps picking up the contracts - surely this is do or die in terms of his footballing career..he's had more clubs than a prostitute has had cocks Logged