now I know Rooney speaks highly of him - however from what I've seen of him when at boro - he is still lucky to be playing football professionally..
for a supposedly talented lad and Roney will know more than me - i would now say he is one very lucky lad who keeps picking up the contracts - surely this is do or die in terms of his footballing career..
he's had more clubs than a prostitute has had cockshttps://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19277365/man-utd-ravel-morrison-wayne-rooney-dc-united-transfer/