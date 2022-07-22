Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 22, 2022, 06:42:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jesse Lingard agrees free transfer to Nottingham Forest  (Read 26 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 492


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:00:36 AM »
on massive £150K A WEEK as Prem new-boys get former Man Utd star...

if its on offer and you can get it fair enough - most folk would take it..

what i can't work out is why didn't he leave Man Ut last year after that great 1/2 season on loan with West Ham - that tells me he is only in it for the money - which I suppose is his right of doing so but doesn't give off the right signals for me - it's not like he was short of a few bob anyway.

with respect Forest when he could have gone to West Ham last year - speaks for itself...


he will go missing if it gets into a relegation battle at Forest..and the dressing room will be expecting him to be the game changer - i smell trouble ahead

that said a good player on his day i will give him that despite - just not often enough IMO - the less said about his tick-tok shit the better.

too much of a bling merchant for me



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19278248/lingard-free-transfer-nottingham-forest-man-utd/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 