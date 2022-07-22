headset

if its on offer and you can get it fair enough - most folk would take it..



what i can't work out is why didn't he leave Man Ut last year after that great 1/2 season on loan with West Ham - that tells me he is only in it for the money - which I suppose is his right of doing so but doesn't give off the right signals for me - it's not like he was short of a few bob anyway.



with respect Forest when he could have gone to West Ham last year - speaks for itself...





he will go missing if it gets into a relegation battle at Forest..and the dressing room will be expecting him to be the game changer - i smell trouble ahead



that said a good player on his day i will give him that despite - just not often enough IMO - the less said about his tick-tok shit the better.



too much of a bling merchant for me







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19278248/lingard-free-transfer-nottingham-forest-man-utd/

