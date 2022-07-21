headset

it didn't take long for someone to dig some scandal on him..



posting shite on fly me about Mike Hind and other things.



It looks like someone has marked his card for him...



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/i-havent-clue-who-is-24551314 aka labour councilor, Ian Blades hits the gazette headlines....FFS Someone has done him over

i only needed one guess like



i only needed one guess like

he is off his fucking rocker

we will all have to stay on the right side of the fence - now the is 'snouts' about





the is now't as green as grass! Logged

He will be the shortest serving councilor in boro that's for sure if he does....



it's in the papers - so for me he won't be around long.





labour soon to be a man down



I wonder if blades gets the nine , ten, jack...He will be the shortest serving councilor in boro that's for sure if he does....

it's in the papers - so for me he won't be around long.

labour soon to be a man down

Posts: 7 689 Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #4 on: July 21, 2022, 10:49:40 PM » They can have no complaints over there on Bore me. One of them is likely to have tipped off the gazette about smoggy Daves comments on bore me when he first became a Tory councillor. So there is a precedent for this kind of thing.



Still a bit sad to spend hours trawling through bore me to find this kind of stuff though. Someone must have a lot of time on their hands. Logged

well done for outing him, Mike Hind.... and good luck with your charity-type missions



the is banter and then the is fly me to the moon



not all of them are hate-filled bullies i have to say that - it's mainly just the hardline political heads that give it large with the vicious and below-the-belt name calling.



I'm surprised Rob Nicholls allows it to go on - the way he preaches about the bad behavior of some boro supporters and then allows his posters to spew bile, vile, and hate-filled comments about folk!









https://www.facebook.com/MikeHindFitness/videos/766428161155037/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C-GK2C bully boy fly me to the moon and poster the lodger - shown up for what they are.

well done for outing him, Mike Hind.... and good luck with your charity-type missions

the is banter and then the is fly me to the moon

not all of them are hate-filled bullies i have to say that - it's mainly just the hardline political heads that give it large with the vicious and below-the-belt name calling.

I'm surprised Rob Nicholls allows it to go on - the way he preaches about the bad behavior of some boro supporters and then allows his posters to spew bile, vile, and hate-filled comments about folk!

The irony of Ian Blades calling anyone a 'waste of skin'
The adjective 'limited' was invented for him.

Posts: 7 689 Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #7 on: July 22, 2022, 09:44:42 AM » Quote from: BMX Bandit on July 22, 2022, 12:13:43 AM Sad as fuck reporting him but wasnt he a Labour councillor? I dont think theres too many Tory boys on heilhitlermetothemoon is there.





As for the other board, youd fit in perfectly well over there Bernie, unfortunately for them, you arent daft enough to join up, as your identity could be revealed if you ever failed to login without a vpn. Its a half decent board tbh, nowhere near what cob was in its heyday, no matter how much people beg Capio, Ponce or MadMick to join up.

I can categorically say that in many conversations with Kener, I got the feeling he wouldve had you on there if the other temp mod could avoid you but we both know that you and lids would never see eye to eye.





Social media saw off the message board era, even fmttm was a crack before we all got booted in 2010 and that shitcunt small let the power go to his manhead.













No what i'm saying is, it was someone from Bore Me who will have tipped off the Gazette about Smoggy Dave, so they can have no complaints when someone from another board (I think we can guess who) tips the same paper off about one of their own Labour boys.



Some of the political stuff on there in recent times has been outrageous. Often wonder how one of the Female Tory MP's, someone like Bishop Auckland's Dehenna Davison for example, would react to some of the things said on there about Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries and Liz Truss.



I have no intention of joining Red Bore. I had a look a couple of times when it first started, and it was just a continuation of the Neanderthal rubbish that brought this place down. They also seemed obsessed with here (in fact first time i looked on there were at least three threads about me!!) When you have people who have been booted from at least two other boards due to their behaviour acting as mods, then you know how it's all going to end.



Plus i like this place, got a lot of time for Steve who is a good bloke. Only change i would like to see here is more users but unfortunately it takes a long time to shake off the bad smell left behind by others, so i think there is still a reluctance for new people to join.



Have a good weekend everyone. No what i'm saying is, it was someone from Bore Me who will have tipped off the Gazette about Smoggy Dave, so they can have no complaints when someone from another board (I think we can guess who) tips the same paper off about one of their own Labour boys.Some of the political stuff on there in recent times has been outrageous. Often wonder how one of the Female Tory MP's, someone like Bishop Auckland's Dehenna Davison for example, would react to some of the things said on there about Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries and Liz Truss.I have no intention of joining Red Bore. I had a look a couple of times when it first started, and it was just a continuation of the Neanderthal rubbish that brought this place down. They also seemed obsessed with here (in fact first time i looked on there were at least three threads about me!!) When you have people who have been booted from at least two other boards due to their behaviour acting as mods, then you know how it's all going to end.Plus i like this place, got a lot of time for Steve who is a good bloke. Only change i would like to see here is more users but unfortunately it takes a long time to shake off the bad smell left behind by others, so i think there is still a reluctance for new people to join.Have a good weekend everyone. Logged

Looks like the fragrance guy (fair86) is a right Alfie Bass careful what you post over there.

18k season ticket holders but westy looks after his pals..









" the same lot will be moaning next week when the tories are looking after their pals with contracts" cough cough!





Instead of kicking off over rising ticket prices - like he loudly did about some away day supporters having a bit of craic! - Fred West lookalike Rob Nicholls takes sweeteners off the club - not forgetting his supporter's forum club *special ticket away day allocation* ------------------------ Boro glove puppet!



I noticed westy taking sweeteners for the Wilder event to give out to his 'mates'

18k season ticket holders but westy looks after his pals..

" the same lot will be moaning next week when the tories are looking after their pals with contracts" cough cough!

Instead of kicking off over rising ticket prices - like he loudly did about some away day supporters having a bit of craic! - Fred West lookalike Rob Nicholls takes sweeteners off the club - not forgetting his supporter's forum club *special ticket away day allocation* ------------------------ Boro glove puppet!