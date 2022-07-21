Sad as fuck reporting him but wasnt he a Labour councillor? I dont think theres too many Tory boys on heilhitlermetothemoon is there.
As for the other board, youd fit in perfectly well over there Bernie, unfortunately for them, you arent daft enough to join up, as your identity could be revealed if you ever failed to login without a vpn. Its a half decent board tbh, nowhere near what cob was in its heyday, no matter how much people beg Capio, Ponce or MadMick to join up.
I can categorically say that in many conversations with Kener, I got the feeling he wouldve had you on there if the other temp mod could avoid you but we both know that you and lids would never see eye to eye.
Social media saw off the message board era, even fmttm was a crack before we all got booted in 2010 and that shitcunt small let the power go to his manhead.
No what i'm saying is, it was someone from Bore Me who will have tipped off the Gazette about Smoggy Dave, so they can have no complaints when someone from another board (I think we can guess who) tips the same paper off about one of their own Labour boys.
Some of the political stuff on there in recent times has been outrageous. Often wonder how one of the Female Tory MP's, someone like Bishop Auckland's Dehenna Davison for example, would react to some of the things said on there about Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries and Liz Truss.
I have no intention of joining Red Bore. I had a look a couple of times when it first started, and it was just a continuation of the Neanderthal rubbish that brought this place down. They also seemed obsessed with here (in fact first time i looked on there were at least three threads about me!!) When you have people who have been booted from at least two other boards due to their behaviour acting as mods, then you know how it's all going to end.
Plus i like this place, got a lot of time for Steve who is a good bloke. Only change i would like to see here is more users but unfortunately it takes a long time to shake off the bad smell left behind by others, so i think there is still a reluctance for new people to join.
Have a good weekend everyone.