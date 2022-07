They can have no complaints over there on Bore me. One of them is likely to have tipped off the gazette about smoggy Daveís comments on bore me when he first became a Tory councillor. So there is a precedent for this kind of thing. Still a bit sad to spend hours trawling through bore me to find this kind of stuff though. Someone must have a lot of time on their hands.

bully boy fly me to the moon and poster the lodger - shown up for what they are.well done for outing him, Mike Hind.... and good luck with your charity-type missionsthe is banter and then the is fly me to the moonnot all of them are hate-filled bullies i have to say that - it's mainly just the hardline political heads that give it large with the vicious and below-the-belt name calling.I'm surprised Rob Nicholls allows it to go on - the way he preaches about the bad behavior of some boro supporters and then allows his posters to spew bile, vile, and hate-filled comments about folk!