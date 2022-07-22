headset

fmttm poster the lodger « on: Yesterday at 06:38:12 PM »



it didn't take long for someone to dig some scandal on him..



posting shite on fly me about Mike Hind and other things.



It looks like someone has marked his card for him...



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/i-havent-clue-who-is-24551314 aka labour councilor, Ian Blades hits the gazette headlines....FFS Someone has done him over

BMX Bandit

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:43:24 PM » Grassed up by another board, FACT.



Imagine being so wound up by fmttm you would lower your standards to GRASS.



headset

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:44:20 PM »



i only needed one guess like



headset

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:53:30 PM » we will all have to stay on the right side of the fence - now the is 'snouts' about

the is now't as green as grass!





headset

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 PM »



He will be the shortest serving councilor in boro that's for sure if he does....



it's in the papers - so for me he won't be around long.





labour soon to be a man down



Bernie

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 PM » They can have no complaints over there on Bore me. One of them is likely to have tipped off the gazette about smoggy Daves comments on bore me when he first became a Tory councillor. So there is a precedent for this kind of thing.

Still a bit sad to spend hours trawling through bore me to find this kind of stuff though. Someone must have a lot of time on their hands.



BMX Bandit

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:13:43 AM » Sad as fuck reporting him but wasnt he a Labour councillor? I dont think theres too many Tory boys on heilhitlermetothemoon is there.





As for the other board, youd fit in perfectly well over there Bernie, unfortunately for them, you arent daft enough to join up, as your identity could be revealed if you ever failed to login without a vpn. Its a half decent board tbh, nowhere near what cob was in its heyday, no matter how much people beg Capio, Ponce or MadMick to join up.

I can categorically say that in many conversations with Kener, I got the feeling he wouldve had you on there if the other temp mod could avoid you but we both know that you and lids would never see eye to eye.





Social media saw off the message board era, even fmttm was a crack before we all got booted in 2010 and that shitcunt small let the power go to his manhead.









headset

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:22:15 AM »



well done for outing him, Mike Hind.... and good luck with your charity-type missions



the is banter and then the is fly me to the moon



not all of them are hate-filled bullies i have to say that - it's mainly just the hardline political heads that give it large with the vicious and below-the-belt name calling.



I'm surprised Rob Nicholls allows it to go on - the way he preaches about the bad behavior of some boro supporters and then allows his posters to spew bile, vile, and hate-filled comments about folk!









https://www.facebook.com/MikeHindFitness/videos/766428161155037/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C-GK2C bully boy fly me to the moon and poster the lodger - shown up for what they are.

well done for outing him, Mike Hind.... and good luck with your charity-type missions

the is banter and then the is fly me to the moon

not all of them are hate-filled bullies i have to say that - it's mainly just the hardline political heads that give it large with the vicious and below-the-belt name calling.

I'm surprised Rob Nicholls allows it to go on - the way he preaches about the bad behavior of some boro supporters and then allows his posters to spew bile, vile, and hate-filled comments about folk!

Rutters

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:38:49 AM »



The irony of Ian Blades calling anyone a 'waste of skin'
The adjective 'limited' was invented for him.