July 22, 2022, 01:03:06 AM
News:
fmttm poster the lodger
Author
Topic: fmttm poster the lodger (Read 161 times)
headset
fmttm poster the lodger
Yesterday
at 06:38:12 PM »
aka labour councilor, Ian Blades hits the gazette headlines....FFS Someone has done him over
it didn't take long for someone to dig some scandal on him..
posting shite on fly me about Mike Hind and other things.
It looks like someone has marked his card for him...
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/i-havent-clue-who-is-24551314
BMX Bandit
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
Yesterday
at 06:43:24 PM »
Grassed up by another board, FACT.
Imagine being so wound up by fmttm you would lower your standards to GRASS.
headset
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
Yesterday
at 06:44:20 PM »
i only needed one guess like
he is off his fucking rocker
headset
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
Yesterday
at 06:53:30 PM »
we will all have to stay on the right side of the fence - now the is 'snouts' about
the is now't as green as grass!
headset
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
Yesterday
at 07:12:09 PM »
I wonder if blades gets the nine , ten, jack...
He will be the shortest serving councilor in boro that's for sure if he does....
it's in the papers - so for me he won't be around long.
labour soon to be a man down
Bernie
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
Yesterday
at 10:49:40 PM »
They can have no complaints over there on Bore me. One of them is likely to have tipped off the gazette about smoggy Daves comments on bore me when he first became a Tory councillor. So there is a precedent for this kind of thing.
Still a bit sad to spend hours trawling through bore me to find this kind of stuff though. Someone must have a lot of time on their hands.
BMX Bandit
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
Today
at 12:13:43 AM »
Sad as fuck reporting him but wasnt he a Labour councillor? I dont think theres too many Tory boys on heilhitlermetothemoon is there.
As for the other board, youd fit in perfectly well over there Bernie, unfortunately for them, you arent daft enough to join up, as your identity could be revealed if you ever failed to login without a vpn. Its a half decent board tbh, nowhere near what cob was in its heyday, no matter how much people beg Capio, Ponce or MadMick to join up.
I can categorically say that in many conversations with Kener, I got the feeling he wouldve had you on there if the other temp mod could avoid you but we both know that you and lids would never see eye to eye.
Social media saw off the message board era, even fmttm was a crack before we all got booted in 2010 and that shitcunt small let the power go to his manhead.
