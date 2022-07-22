BMX Bandit

Offline



Posts: 21





Posts: 21

Re: fmttm poster the lodger « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:13:43 AM » Sad as fuck reporting him but wasnt he a Labour councillor? I dont think theres too many Tory boys on heilhitlermetothemoon is there.





As for the other board, youd fit in perfectly well over there Bernie, unfortunately for them, you arent daft enough to join up, as your identity could be revealed if you ever failed to login without a vpn. Its a half decent board tbh, nowhere near what cob was in its heyday, no matter how much people beg Capio, Ponce or MadMick to join up.

I can categorically say that in many conversations with Kener, I got the feeling he wouldve had you on there if the other temp mod could avoid you but we both know that you and lids would never see eye to eye.





Social media saw off the message board era, even fmttm was a crack before we all got booted in 2010 and that shitcunt small let the power go to his manhead.









