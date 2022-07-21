Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 21, 2022, 07:50:17 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
fmttm poster the lodger
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: fmttm poster the lodger (Read 59 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 482
fmttm poster the lodger
«
on:
Today
at 06:38:12 PM »
aka labour councilor, Ian Blades hits the gazette headlines....FFS Someone has done him over
it didn't take long for someone to dig some scandal on him..
posting shite on fly me about Mike Hind and other things.
It looks like someone has marked his card for him...
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/i-havent-clue-who-is-24551314
Logged
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 20
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:43:24 PM »
Grassed up by another board, FACT.
Imagine being so wound up by fmttm you would lower your standards to GRASS.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 482
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:44:20 PM »
i only needed one guess like
he is off his fucking rocker
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 482
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:53:30 PM »
we will all have to stay on the right side of the fence - now the is 'snouts' about
the is now't as green as grass!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 482
Re: fmttm poster the lodger
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:12:09 PM »
I wonder if blades gets the nine , ten, jack...
He will be the shortest serving councilor in boro that's for sure if he does....
it's in the papers - so for me he won't be around long.
labour soon to be a man down
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:14:10 PM by headset
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...