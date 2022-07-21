Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: fmttm poster the lodger
headset
« on: Today at 06:38:12 PM »
aka labour councilor, Ian Blades hits the gazette headlines....FFS Someone has done him over

it didn't take long for someone to dig some scandal on him..

posting shite on fly me about Mike Hind and other things.

It looks like someone has marked his card for him...

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/i-havent-clue-who-is-24551314
BMX Bandit

« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:43:24 PM »
Grassed up by another board, FACT.

Imagine being so wound up by fmttm you would lower your standards to GRASS.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:44:20 PM »
monkey

i only needed one guess like

he is off his fucking rocker
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:53:30 PM »
we will all have to stay on the right side of the fence - now the is 'snouts' about


the is now't as green as grass!
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:12:09 PM »
I wonder if blades gets the nine , ten, jack...

He will be the shortest serving councilor in boro that's for sure if he does....

it's in the papers - so for me he won't be around long.


labour soon to be a man down
