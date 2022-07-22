Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 22, 2022, 06:42:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bloody Friday  (Read 86 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 685


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:49:38 PM »
Rarely gets a mention, yet the events in LONDONderry are constantly rammed down our throats'.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-62147787
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 492


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:52:41 AM »
you are not wrong fella :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 