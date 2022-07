headset

Offline



Posts: 5 477





Posts: 5 477 Meet the planets hottest teenager - Brazilian Endrick « on: Today at 07:45:37 AM »



sounds like the next new Brazilian superstar off the conveyor belt!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11033485/Endrick-dubbed-Neymar-set-sign-professional-contract-Palmeiras.html he must be some player with the stats he has - backed to possibly play in the Qatar World cup in the Brazilian side at the age of 16 yr old.sounds like the next new Brazilian superstar off the conveyor belt! Logged