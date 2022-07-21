Welcome,
July 23, 2022, 11:03:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Author
Topic: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it (Read 334 times)
Rutters
headset
ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
his weekly column in the sun is always worth a read.
Sir Kier gets a mention which will excite some of the OTR moon head political fanatics
and like the article on go woke go broke - maybe it's starting to sink in with some sections.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19266099/tories-rushed-choosing-next-prime-minister/
Squarewheelbike
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Problems the Tories have got (apart from being a bunch of cunts-natch!), is they got in behind Boris and his big fat arse so much that they've pretty much made themselves unrecognisable. Any surprise that the two you're left to decide over are the Chancellor, who's been feted as "Dishi-Rishi", and the "that is a disgrace" mad bint from HIGNFY!
From an old school leftie, I reckon we'd all be better off with Rishi on the basis he's got a good grasp of what he's doing and needs to do, where as Liz is off with the fucking fairies. I reckon that when it comes to the vote of the party members, they'll come, shall we say to the white decision!
Rutters
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
They certainly missed a trick re Kemi but she should get a top job and should get Leader next time (later or sooner)
She would be the 4th female leader... unlike the Marxists who appear to think their leader must have a mandate.
Robbso
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Who are these Marxists? The ones who forced the Tory MP's whe were desperate to make her PM to vote for the other candidates. The Tory members will make sure it's allwhite on the night though
Rutters
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
The Marxists are the ones with a problem with female leaders.
And if you compare both Cabinets your average race-baiter would find it difficult to decide which would be allwhite on the night.
Robbso
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
You took a while to edit that, so you think Sunak will be PM? Personally i don't, I guessed right that they wouldn't put Kemi through, I'm guessing the 180000 members won't want Sunak. Have these Marxists got names BTW or are they just a figment of someone's imagination?
Rutters
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
I went to bed. Why does that matter to you?
How on earth have you decided I think Sunak will be PM?
Many in the Corbynite Labour movement are self-confessed Marxists inc. McDonnell, Burgon, Mcluskey, Landman, Murphy and Long-Bailey.
The rest would certainly call themselves 'socialists'. Maybe you'd like to take this opportunity to explain the difference between Marxism and Socialism (apart from the speed of reaching the ultimate destination)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lCcFjRhiaw
Squarewheelbike
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:11:59 PM
I went to bed. Why does that matter to you?
How on earth have you decided I think Sunak will be PM?
Many in the Corbynite Labour movement are self-confessed Marxists inc. McDonnell, Burgon, Mcluskey, Landman, Murphy and Long-Bailey.
The rest would certainly call themselves 'socialists'. Maybe you'd like to take this opportunity to explain the difference between Marxism and Socialism (apart from the speed of reaching the ultimate destination)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lCcFjRhiaw
Talks of things being done "on a basis of need and democratic control." The evil bastard!
Robbso
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:11:59 PM
I went to bed. Why does that matter to you?
How on earth have you decided I think Sunak will be PM?
Many in the Corbynite Labour movement are self-confessed Marxists inc. McDonnell, Burgon, Mcluskey, Landman, Murphy and Long-Bailey.
The rest would certainly call themselves 'socialists'. Maybe you'd like to take this opportunity to explain the difference between Marxism and Socialism (apart from the speed of reaching the ultimate destination)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lCcFjRhiaw
You do know what a question mark means?
Rutters
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:54:44 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:11:59 PM
I went to bed. Why does that matter to you?
How on earth have you decided I think Sunak will be PM?
Many in the Corbynite Labour movement are self-confessed Marxists inc. McDonnell, Burgon, Mcluskey, Landman, Murphy and Long-Bailey.
The rest would certainly call themselves 'socialists'. Maybe you'd like to take this opportunity to explain the difference between Marxism and Socialism (apart from the speed of reaching the ultimate destination)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lCcFjRhiaw
You do know what a question mark means?
Yes, it's something that you've singularly failed to respond to, 3 times just in that reply
Rutters
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 05:55:06 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:11:59 PM
I went to bed. Why does that matter to you?
How on earth have you decided I think Sunak will be PM?
Many in the Corbynite Labour movement are self-confessed Marxists inc. McDonnell, Burgon, Mcluskey, Landman, Murphy and Long-Bailey.
The rest would certainly call themselves 'socialists'. Maybe you'd like to take this opportunity to explain the difference between Marxism and Socialism (apart from the speed of reaching the ultimate destination)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lCcFjRhiaw
Talks of things being done "on a basis of need and democratic control." The evil bastard!
That's what they said in Soviet Russia, East Germany, Maoist China, Cambodia etc etc
It makes Nazism look like a tea party
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Black_Book_of_Communism
Robbso
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 07:00:07 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 06:54:44 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 03:11:59 PM
I went to bed. Why does that matter to you?
How on earth have you decided I think Sunak will be PM?
Many in the Corbynite Labour movement are self-confessed Marxists inc. McDonnell, Burgon, Mcluskey, Landman, Murphy and Long-Bailey.
The rest would certainly call themselves 'socialists'. Maybe you'd like to take this opportunity to explain the difference between Marxism and Socialism (apart from the speed of reaching the ultimate destination)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lCcFjRhiaw
You do know what a question mark means?
Yes, it's something that you've singularly failed to respond to, 3 times just in that reply
To be perfectly honest I've never had any interest in Corbyn and his cronies, plus, while I'm being honest I should know better because frankly I think you're a bit bonkers
Rutters
Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it
I see you've reached the end of you argument ....again
