Re: ROD LIDDLE Choosing a PM should take time, but the Tories have rushed it « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:04:40 PM » Problems the Tories have got (apart from being a bunch of cunts-natch!), is they got in behind Boris and his big fat arse so much that they've pretty much made themselves unrecognisable. Any surprise that the two you're left to decide over are the Chancellor, who's been feted as "Dishi-Rishi", and the "that is a disgrace" mad bint from HIGNFY!



From an old school leftie, I reckon we'd all be better off with Rishi on the basis he's got a good grasp of what he's doing and needs to do, where as Liz is off with the fucking fairies. I reckon that when it comes to the vote of the party members, they'll come, shall we say to the white decision!