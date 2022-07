headset

Offline



Posts: 5 477





Posts: 5 477 Tories braced for brutal summer battle for No10 between arch-rivals Rishi Sunak « on: Today at 05:26:47 AM »



I WAS EDGING TOWARDS A LADY VICTORY IN THE BUILD-UP BUT TO BE FAIR TO RISHI HE HAS WALKED THROUGH ALL THE ROUNDS WITH A FAIR AMOUNT OF EASE..../.



IF HE WINS HE WILL NEED TO DO SOME DECENT PR WORK TO WIN OVER THE PUBLICS PERCEPTION OF HIM DUE TO HIS LINKS WITH BORIS'S CARRY ON ETC.



MAY THE BEST MAN OR WOMAN WIN





STAY TRUE STAY BLUE !!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19266544/tories-braced-summer-battle-rishi-sunak-liz-truss/







IT'S ABOUT TO GET NASTY AS THE TWO TORY CANDIDATES GO HEAD TO HEAD OVER THE SUMMER FOR THE TOP JOB OF RUNNING THE COUNTRY.I WAS EDGING TOWARDS A LADY VICTORY IN THE BUILD-UP BUT TO BE FAIR TO RISHI HE HAS WALKED THROUGH ALL THE ROUNDS WITH A FAIR AMOUNT OF EASE..../.IF HE WINS HE WILL NEED TO DO SOME DECENT PR WORK TO WIN OVER THE PUBLICS PERCEPTION OF HIM DUE TO HIS LINKS WITH BORIS'S CARRY ON ETC.MAY THE BEST MAN OR WOMAN WINSTAY TRUE STAY BLUE !!! Logged