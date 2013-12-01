Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Marcus Taverniers future
up in the air if the cherries or forest up their bids.

you cant knock him if he takes a premier league contract and move - big league -big money that's what it's all about.

i would rather we keep him - no smoke without fire though - I think he will be gone - that said if he was concerned about the move himself he would pull out of any friendlies would be my move.


so maybe things are not as clean-cut as my way of thinking. £10/15 million is a good price for him


Anything in excess of £15 million snap their hands off. Put it in the kitty for two strikers and an attacking MF.
A lot came through him last season.
People keep mentioning assists and goals, it doesn't give the whole picture. Need to keep if possible
He can stay as long as some other cunt takes corners and free kicks.
