Marcus Taverniers future « on: Today at 06:49:31 AM »



you cant knock him if he takes a premier league contract and move - big league -big money that's what it's all about.



i would rather we keep him - no smoke without fire though - I think he will be gone - that said if he was concerned about the move himself he would pull out of any friendlies would be my move.





so maybe things are not as clean-cut as my way of thinking. £10/15 million is a good price for him





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chris-wilder-marcus-taverniers-future-24536507





