July 19, 2022, 07:00:42 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Big Dave Wheater
Author
Topic: Big Dave Wheater (Read 83 times)
BMX Bandit
Posts: 19
Big Dave Wheater
Today
at 04:24:38 PM »
do we have a taps nose emoji?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 631
Re: Big Dave Wheater
Today
at 05:37:19 PM »
Is he being signed as a striker?
Rutters
Posts: 756
Re: Big Dave Wheater
Today
at 06:34:09 PM »
Size of his nose you could probably tap it from where you're sitting.
