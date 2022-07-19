Welcome,
July 22, 2022, 07:10:06 PM
Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot
Topic: Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot (Read 278 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 493
Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot
«
on:
July 19, 2022, 03:52:28 PM »
worth taking a note if you know any families or young pups/chavs that frequent the local beauty spots.
orders now place to keep the riff-raff that had lockdown parties away.
keep your chav kids on a lesh this time the paraffin lamps
don't say you haven't been warned
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/stark-warning-issued-visitors-popular-24526832
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 493
Re: Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:47:38 AM »
200 bottles of alcohol confiscated to stop revellers using beauty spot 'like Ibiza nightclub'
Richmond falls in the news again as local/regional lads and lasses hit the area for a piss up...
I'm sure not all are yobs but i dare say it will put off families visiting the area when they see pics and reports like that.
Anyone ITK - know anybody that attends these alleged piss ups/gangbangs
https://news.sky.com/story/200-bottles-of-alcohol-confiscated-to-stop-revellers-using-beauty-spot-like-ibiza-nightclub-12655940
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 687
Re: Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:12 PM »
I think someone who used to post on here had some of their offspring involved last time it occurred. Seem to recall they were branded as "Chavs" by the locals. Can't remember who it was though.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 533
Re: Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:18:20 PM »
Remember when Cliff House in Marske fell out of ownership in the 70's, got taken over by local kids for a while, but in those days the only mind altering experience you'd find in Marske was Hinton's cider! After a couple of years a bunch from Redcar went in and built a skateboard half pipe in the main dining room, lovely piece of work it was. Authorities moved in shortly after that and secured the place, not sure what happened to the "gang of four" who built the skateboard half-pipe, well one's definitely dead, another probably still in a hippy haze somewhere, one in definite middle-class car and drive heaven, and the other, heard rumours he became a successful theatre carpenter. Beyond that, not sure!
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 087
Re: Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:06:14 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 03:48:12 PM
I think someone who used to post on here had some of their offspring involved last time it occurred. Seem to recall they were branded as "Chavs" by the locals. Can't remember who it was though.
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
