headset

Offline



Posts: 5 493





Posts: 5 493 Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot « on: July 19, 2022, 03:52:28 PM »



orders now place to keep the riff-raff that had lockdown parties away.



keep your chav kids on a lesh this time the paraffin lamps





don't say you haven't been warned





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/stark-warning-issued-visitors-popular-24526832 worth taking a note if you know any families or young pups/chavs that frequent the local beauty spots.orders now place to keep the riff-raff that had lockdown parties away.keep your chav kids on a lesh this time the paraffin lampsdon't say you haven't been warned Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 493





Posts: 5 493 Re: Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:47:38 AM »



Richmond falls in the news again as local/regional lads and lasses hit the area for a piss up...





I'm sure not all are yobs but i dare say it will put off families visiting the area when they see pics and reports like that.





Anyone ITK - know anybody that attends these alleged piss ups/gangbangs





https://news.sky.com/story/200-bottles-of-alcohol-confiscated-to-stop-revellers-using-beauty-spot-like-ibiza-nightclub-12655940 200 bottles of alcohol confiscated to stop revellers using beauty spot 'like Ibiza nightclub'Richmond falls in the news again as local/regional lads and lasses hit the area for a piss up...I'm sure not all are yobs but i dare say it will put off families visiting the area when they see pics and reports like that.Anyone ITK - know anybody that attends these alleged piss ups/gangbangs Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 687





Posts: 7 687 Re: Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:48:12 PM » I think someone who used to post on here had some of their offspring involved last time it occurred. Seem to recall they were branded as "Chavs" by the locals. Can't remember who it was though. Logged