worth taking a note if you know any families or young pups/chavs that frequent the local beauty spots.orders now place to keep the riff-raff that had lockdown parties away.keep your chav kids on a lesh this time the paraffin lampsdon't say you haven't been warned

Richmond falls in the news again as local/regional lads and lasses hit the area for a piss up...





I'm sure not all are yobs but i dare say it will put off families visiting the area when they see pics and reports like that.





Anyone ITK - know anybody that attends these alleged piss ups/gangbangs





https://news.sky.com/story/200-bottles-of-alcohol-confiscated-to-stop-revellers-using-beauty-spot-like-ibiza-nightclub-12655940