headset

Offline



Posts: 5 457





Posts: 5 457 Stark warning issued to visitors of popular beauty spot « on: Today at 03:52:28 PM »



orders now place to keep the riff-raff that had lockdown parties away.



keep your chav kids on a lesh this time the paraffin lamps





don't say you haven't been warned





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/stark-warning-issued-visitors-popular-24526832 worth taking a note if you know any families or young pups/chavs that frequent the local beauty spots.orders now place to keep the riff-raff that had lockdown parties away.keep your chav kids on a lesh this time the paraffin lampsdon't say you haven't been warned Logged