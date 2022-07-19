Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Marcus Forss  (Read 483 times)
Ben G
« on: July 19, 2022, 10:48:28 AM »
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Forss

Very close to being done !
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #1 on: July 19, 2022, 11:00:11 AM »
Seems he was at his most prolific in the 3rd division with the Dons. Uninspiring.
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: July 26, 2022, 08:14:51 PM »
Signing Incoming
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:41:46 AM »
He will do for me :like i do hope he is the first of three striker signings


big nasty called it early on ...proper ITK
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:22:36 PM »
Why is it taking so long?
Ben G
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:28:53 PM »
https://youtu.be/tvreCDC61Zw
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:34:44 PM »
As far as I can make out he still hasnt signed.Has he failed the medical?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:31:17 PM »
Has he disappeared?
plazmuh
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:24:05 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/july/28/marcus-forss-joins-from-brentford/

 :like:
Billy Balfour
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:23:52 PM »
Hope I'm wrong but I'm not excited by him.
His Brentford 50 game career highlights are 1min 52 on YouTube.
Adamas was 5 mins every game 🤣
