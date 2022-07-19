Welcome,
July 19, 2022, 12:16:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Marcus Forss
Author
Topic: Marcus Forss (Read 31 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 5 157
Marcus Forss
«
on:
Today
at 10:48:28 AM »
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Forss
Very close to being done !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 207
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Marcus Forss
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:00:11 AM »
Seems he was at his most prolific in the 3rd division with the Dons. Uninspiring.
Logged
