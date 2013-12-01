Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: The Cash Starved NHS
Bernie
Yesterday at 09:59:51 AM
You know how the NHS is "on it's knees" due to "Tory Cuts"?

Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together...........

https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1548761582980763648/photo/1
kippers
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 AM
I think the penny is starting to drop now.

By the way. If you have watched a series called Bodies with Max Beesley in it,  you will see admin gone mad.
Only a drama but probably close to the bone
Bill Buxton
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 PM
Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans.
Rutters
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:40:48 PM
Half a million people in need of medical treatment arriving every year doesn't help.
Billy Balfour
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM
I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised.  My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM
Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk
Billy Balfour
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM
Not to that extent.
I couldn't get an e MG within 200 quid of a nhs audi.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM
I simply dont believe that. I have seen many NHS folk and looked at their tax returns. Nice scheme, but just like loads of others, and not THAT nice
Billy Balfour
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:44:46 AM
Genuine bob. Think the audi is circa 356. 6k miles tyres service. List price is 70 odd k.
I've done a comparison,  was anywhere between 750 and 800 and odd for same car.
Bernie
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:18:04 AM
Is this cos they have to use their car as part of their work? I know someone whose Mrs gets that.
Bernie
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:18:33 AM
None of the Tory candidates want to even talk about that, let alone do anything about it.
Bernie
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:19:12 AM
We are now becoming a health service with a country attached.


Soon as anyone tries to end the madness, the media and left wet their pants.
Billy Balfour
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:48:54 PM
One does, but only 6k pa. Other drives to and parks up. Other one not sure.
kippers
Reply #13 on: Today at 02:35:41 PM
Didnt the government raise NI to pay for social care and other NHS issues and the whole nation saw its arse over it?

Forget your rosette colour for a minute and think about how you find an endless pit without raising income?
