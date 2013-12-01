Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 682





Posts: 7 682 The Cash Starved NHS « on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 AM »



Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together...........



https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1548761582980763648/photo/1 You know how the NHS is "on it's knees" due to "Tory Cuts"?Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together........... Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 3 326





Posts: 3 326 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 AM » I think the penny is starting to drop now.



By the way. If you have watched a series called Bodies with Max Beesley in it, you will see admin gone mad.

Only a drama but probably close to the bone Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 632





Posts: 5 632 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 PM » Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans. Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 147







Posts: 5 147 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM » I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 720







Posts: 4 720 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.



Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 147







Posts: 5 147 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.



Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk

Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk

Not to that extent.

I couldn't get an e MG within 200 quid of a nhs audi. Not to that extent.I couldn't get an e MG within 200 quid of a nhs audi. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 770







Posts: 17 770 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.



I simply dont believe that. I have seen many NHS folk and looked at their tax returns. Nice scheme, but just like loads of others, and not THAT nice I simply dont believe that. I have seen many NHS folk and looked at their tax returns. Nice scheme, but just like loads of others, and not THAT nice Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 147







Posts: 5 147 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:44:46 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.



I simply dont believe that. I have seen many NHS folk and looked at their tax returns. Nice scheme, but just like loads of others, and not THAT nice

I simply dont believe that. I have seen many NHS folk and looked at their tax returns. Nice scheme, but just like loads of others, and not THAT nice

Genuine bob. Think the audi is circa 356. 6k miles tyres service. List price is 70 odd k.

I've done a comparison, was anywhere between 750 and 800 and odd for same car. Genuine bob. Think the audi is circa 356. 6k miles tyres service. List price is 70 odd k.I've done a comparison, was anywhere between 750 and 800 and odd for same car. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 682





Posts: 7 682 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:18:04 AM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.



Is this cos they have to use their car as part of their work? I know someone whose Mrs gets that. Is this cos they have to use their car as part of their work? I know someone whose Mrs gets that. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 682





Posts: 7 682 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:19:12 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:03:18 PM Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans.



We are now becoming a health service with a country attached.





Soon as anyone tries to end the madness, the media and left wet their pants. We are now becoming a health service with a country attached.Soon as anyone tries to end the madness, the media and left wet their pants. Logged