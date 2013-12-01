Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 674





Posts: 7 674 The Cash Starved NHS « on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 AM »



Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together...........



https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1548761582980763648/photo/1 You know how the NHS is "on it's knees" due to "Tory Cuts"?Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together........... Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 322





Posts: 3 322 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 AM » I think the penny is starting to drop now.



By the way. If you have watched a series called Bodies with Max Beesley in it, you will see admin gone mad.

Only a drama but probably close to the bone Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 632





Posts: 5 632 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 PM » Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans. Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 146







Posts: 5 146 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM » I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 719







Posts: 4 719 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM » Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.



Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 146







Posts: 5 146 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised. My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.



Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk

Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk

Not to that extent.

I couldn't get an e MG within 200 quid of a nhs audi. Not to that extent.I couldn't get an e MG within 200 quid of a nhs audi. Logged