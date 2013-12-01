Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Cash Starved NHS  (Read 193 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 AM »
You know how the NHS is "on it's knees" due to "Tory Cuts"?

Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together...........

https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1548761582980763648/photo/1
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 AM »
I think the penny is starting to drop now.

By the way. If you have watched a series called Bodies with Max Beesley in it,  you will see admin gone mad.
Only a drama but probably close to the bone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 PM »
Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:40:48 PM »
Half a million people in need of medical treatment arriving every year doesn't help.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM »
I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised.  My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM
I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised.  My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.

Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM
I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised.  My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.

Its just a salary sacrifice arrangement for ULEZ cars isnt it? Loads of employers do it, including mine, so not a uniquely NHS perk

Not to that extent.
I couldn't get an e MG within 200 quid of a nhs audi.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM
I know 3 ppl who drive brand new 50 to 70k electric cars, one of then is a single mother of 3 ambulance driver. A 50k merc. For circa 300 quid. Inc service and tyres. All of them work for nhs. They get them subsidised.  My family member drives a 70k audi. 350 quid all in. That would cost us 750 quid for same deal . Most levels can get them. With those subsidies there must be plenty of cash in NHS.

I simply dont believe that. I have seen many NHS folk and looked at their tax returns. Nice scheme, but just like loads of others, and not THAT nice
