Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 674





Posts: 7 674 The Cash Starved NHS « on: Today at 09:59:51 AM »



Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together...........



https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1548761582980763648/photo/1 You know how the NHS is "on it's knees" due to "Tory Cuts"?Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together........... Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 322





Posts: 3 322 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:17:32 AM » I think the penny is starting to drop now.



By the way. If you have watched a series called Bodies with Max Beesley in it, you will see admin gone mad.

Only a drama but probably close to the bone Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 631





Posts: 5 631 Re: The Cash Starved NHS « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:03:18 PM » Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans. Logged