July 19, 2022, 07:00:36 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Cash Starved NHS
Author
Topic: The Cash Starved NHS (Read 112 times)
Bernie
The Cash Starved NHS
«
on:
Today
at 09:59:51 AM »
You know how the NHS is "on it's knees" due to "Tory Cuts"?
Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together...........
https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1548761582980763648/photo/1
kippers
Re: The Cash Starved NHS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:17:32 AM »
I think the penny is starting to drop now.
By the way. If you have watched a series called Bodies with Max Beesley in it, you will see admin gone mad.
Only a drama but probably close to the bone
Bill Buxton
Re: The Cash Starved NHS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:03:18 PM »
Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans.
Rutters
Re: The Cash Starved NHS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:40:48 PM »
Half a million people in need of medical treatment arriving every year doesn't help.
