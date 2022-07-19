Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2022, 02:39:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Cash Starved NHS  (Read 74 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 674


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:59:51 AM »
You know how the NHS is "on it's knees" due to "Tory Cuts"?

Well it seems that at least one department has managed to scrape a few quid together...........

https://twitter.com/sophielouisecc/status/1548761582980763648/photo/1
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 321


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:17:32 AM »
I think the penny is starting to drop now.

By the way. If you have watched a series called Bodies with Max Beesley in it,  you will see admin gone mad.
Only a drama but probably close to the bone
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 630


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:03:18 PM »
Perhaps the UK should devote ALL of its GDP to the NHS. If thats not enough then increase income tax at the basic rate to 50%.If that doesnt do it then we could sell the UK to the Americans.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 